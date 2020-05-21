Lady Gaga reveals her new album 'Chromatica' will give a glimpse of her failed relationships in the past

Lady Gaga reveals her new album 'Chromatica' is based on her failed relationships from the past.

After postponing her upcoming music album Chromatica's release from April 10 to May 29 due to the Coronavirus crisis, Lady Gaga is teasing the fans with new updates about her album. In a latest interview with Beats 1, Lady Gaga revealed that Chromatica will give a glimpse of her failed relationships from the past. The 34-year-old pop star suggests that her painful break-ups in the past were the inspiration behind her new music that she wrote to help the others going through the same.

Lady Gaga was initially supposed to drop her music album Chromatica on April 10. However, she took to her social media handle on March 7 and announced that she has pushed back the release date to May 29. Talking about Chromatica, she read aloud the lyrics to her new song titled Free Woman,"I'm not nothing without a steady hand, I'm not nothing unless I know I can. I'm still something if I don't got a man, I'm a free woman."

Chromatica will also have Ariana Grande and Elton John collaborating for a few songs. Recently, Lady Gaga shared the list of songs that will be a part of her album Chromatica. In addition to Elton and Grande, the list also features collaborations with Blackpink. Some of the songs in the list include, Alice, Stupid Love, Rain On Me, Free Woman, Fun Tonight, Plastic Doll, 911, Enigma, and a lot more.

