Lady Gaga Reveals How She Prepared Herself To Play Harley Quinn In Joker: Folie à Deux; 'I Worked From A Sense-Memory…’

Lady Gaga recently revealed how she prepared herself to portray the iconic character of Harley Quinn in her upcoming psychological thriller film Joker: Folie à Deux alongside her co-star Joaquin Phoenix, who plays her love interest, Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker.

The movie is the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster project Joker, and this week, it premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where many praised Gaga for her performance. In addition, Phoenix and Gaga received a warm reception as director Todd Phillips' sequel earned an 11-minute standing ovation at the festival, per Variety. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Lady Gaga opened up about her relationship with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, with whom she reportedly got engaged in April. Gaga also revealed how her personal experiences influenced her depiction of her role in her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux.

She told the publication that Harley Quinn is a well-known character in pop culture, but her process of developing the role was unique. The House of Gucci actress explained, "I had a different experience creating her, namely my experience with mania and chaos inside—for me, it creates a quietness."

She added that women are sometimes labeled as these overly 'emotional creatures' and are seen as erratic or unhinged when overwhelmed, noting, "But I wonder if when things become so broken from reality, when we get pushed too far in life, what if it makes you…quiet?”

Gaga further mentioned that she approached the role from a "sense-memory perspective," considering what it feels like to navigate the world while being braced intensely and what happens when one hides all the complexities beneath the surface.

According to the official synopsis of Joker: Folie à Deux, the movie follows Arthur Fleck, now a patient at Arkham State Hospital, who falls in love with a music therapist named Lee (played by Gaga). As the duo experiences "musical madness through their shared delusions, Arthur's followers start a movement to liberate him."

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga previously revealed how she worked hard to portray the role, revealing she had to change the way she sings to play Harley Quinn effectively.

She told Empire Online that while people know her by her stage name, Lady Gaga, which represents her as a performer, it does not reflect what the movie is about. She explained that she worked extensively on how she sang to come from the character Harley Quinn, rather than from herself as a performer.

The singer added, "It’s like removing the technicality of the whole thing, removing my perceived art form from it all and completely being inside of who she is."

Joker: Folie à Deux, will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.