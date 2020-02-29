Lady Gaga REVEALS how she went from smoking 40 cigarettes a day to no smoking at all; Find Out

Lady Gaga opened up about how she went from smoking 40 cigarettes a day to no smoking at all. Here’s what she said.

Lady Gaga has quit smoking and is now advising her fans to never develop the habit. Earlier this week, the singer dropped her first single, Stupid Love, and music video in nearly three years. While promoting the song, she opened up about letting go of her addiction. The 33-year-old songstress revealed that she went from smoking 40 cigarettes a day to no smoking at all cold turkey. She also mentioned that it took a lot of strength to get over her habit.

During an interview with New Music Daily, while speaking about quitting smoking, Gaga advised her fans to not start smoking because once you develop the habit, it is very difficult to quit. Explaining just how hard it was for her to quit, the singer said she saw Jesus for a week. Further during the interaction, the singer also spoke about her upcoming album and her latest single. She said the process of working on the songs was very emotional for her and she constantly cried while writing the songs.

Check out here latest music video here:

She said the idea behind making this album was to make her listeners happy every single day. She said the world to hear her songs. Gaga said she put all her heart, pain and messages in her upcoming album. 11-time Grammy award winner believes her upcoming album is fun and carries pure energy. The upcoming album will be her first solo project since her 2016 song Joanne.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga's new beau's ex compares herself with Stupid Love singer: I recommend you try it

Read More