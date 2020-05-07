Lady Gaga REVEALS new release date for music album Chromatica after postponing it due to COVID 19 crisis
After putting the release of her upcoming music album Chromatican last month on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Lady Gaga has finally announced the release date of her eagerly awaited sixth studio album, which was initially scheduled to release on April 10. The 34-year-old songstress took to social media on March 7 and revealed that she will be dropping the album on May 29. “The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” she posted on Instagram.
In March, the Bad Romance singer announced that she had decided to postpone the released date. “I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon,” the post read. Although she did not drop the album last month, she did announce that it will feature a collaboration with Ariana Grande and Elton John.
The tracklist was leaked on social media and it was all the singer’s fans could talk about, especially after finding out that it will include tracks by Ariana and Elton. So, Gaga was left with no choice and she officially confirmed the news. Gaga shared the names of the songs on her upcoming album on her Instagram page. In addition to Elton and Grande, the list also features collaborations with Blackpink.
Check out the tracklist here:
Chromatica I
Alice
Stupid Love
Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)
Free Woman
Fun Tonight
Chromatica II
911
Plastic Doll
Sour Candy” (with Blackpink)
Enigma
Replay
Chromatica III
Sine From Above (with Elton John)
1000 Doves
Babylon
