Lady Gaga Reveals Release Date for New Album Mayhem; All Details HERE

Lady Gaga is returning to her roots!

After dropping a series of teasers on her official website, Gaga, 38, announced on Monday, January 27, that her seventh studio album, Mayhem, featuring 14 tracks, including the previously released songs Disease and Die With a Smile with Bruno Mars, will arrive on March 7.

In a press release, the Grammy winner revealed Mayhem will be all about returning to her roots in a new way. Expressing that the project started as her facing her fears of returning to the pop music her earlier fans love, Gaga described the experience of working on the album as trying to put together a broken mirror. Though the result might not be the same as the unbroken piece, she said, it ends up being something beautiful in its own eccentric way.

Per the press release, Mayhem is about “chaos and transformation, celebrating music’s power to unite, provoke, and heal.”

Gaga fans won’t have to wait long to hear more from her upcoming record. The Bad Romance singer will debut the third single from Mayhem alongside a music video during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2. The complete Mayhem tracklist will be unveiled at a later date.

The singer teased LG7 in a December 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times. At the time, she said her new album would feature many different genres and styles.

“It leaps around genres in a way that’s almost corrupt. And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life: I find peace with love,” Gaga said.

Mayhem is just the start of what’s poised to be a busy year for Gaga.

On January 30, she’s joining artists including Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish at FireAid, a concert benefiting the people and communities impacted by the ongoing Los Angeles fires. Then she’ll be honored with the Innovator Award at the 12th iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17 before her scheduled April 11 and 18 performances at Coachella.

Mayhem is available for preorder now.

