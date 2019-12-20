Lady Gaga REVEALS she can't remember the last time had a bath as she focuses on completing her sixth album

Singer Lady GaGa has been so focussed on completing her upcoming sixth album that she's forgotten to bathe.
9484 reads Mumbai
Lady Gaga REVEALS she can't remember the last time had a bath as she focuses on completing her sixth albumLady Gaga REVEALS she can't remember the last time had a bath as she focuses on completing her sixth album
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The "Bad romance" songstress took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a funny exchange she had with her personal assistant, who questioned Gaga's cleanliness after realising that she had been working non-stop on the follow-up to her 2016 release -- Joanne, reports aceshowbiz.com. "My assistant: when was the last time you bathed. me: i don't remember," the singer tweeted.

Gaga added the hashtag: "#LG6," letting fans know her sixth studio project was the cause of her poor personal hygiene of late. The "Shallow" hitmaker has been teasing fans about the album for months. In March, she poked fun at rumours suggesting she was secretly expecting her first child by responding: "Rumours I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6."

Prior to hitting the studio to focus on the project, GaGa had been busy promoting her hit movie musical "A Star Is Born", for which she won the 2019 Best Original Song Oscar for "Shallow", while she also launched her new makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, over the summer.

ALSO READ Jennifer Aniston bids goodbye to season 1 of The Morning Show with a throwback photo of her 'happy place'

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement