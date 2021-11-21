Lady Gaga REVEALS she improvised THIS iconic line from House of Gucci; Find out

The film "House of Gucci" doesn't hit theatres until November 24, but one bit of dialogue has already become memorable. When the first trailer was published in July, a video of Lady Gaga as Patrizia Gucci repeating "Father, Son, and House of Gucci" while making the cross went viral.

However, as per Variety, Gaga improvised the statement, which was later revealed to be an ad-lib. Gaga said as per Variety during Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, “I would do it in the trailer all the time. I was doing it in the trailer and then something about that scene when we were doing it felt right. We did it, and it’s a testament to Ridley Scott as a director because he uses the stuff. He uses the creativity. He uses the love.”

Interestingly, Gaga's fondness for capital-M Method has been the talk of the town for the past week or two, since British Vogue published a revealing cover feature of the diva. Reportedly, she used her Italian accent for almost a year non-stop, saying that she "lived as [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. [...] I never broke. I stayed with her."

Gaga surely instils pity and empathy in Patrizia, the real-life version of herself who is the embodiment of moral complexity. And if that isn't proof of her talent as a performer, what is? Meanwhile, The House of Gucci cast includes Gaga, Adam Driver, Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino. It will be released in theatres on November 24.