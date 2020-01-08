Lady Gaga REVEALS she suffered from PTSD after being repeatedly raped at 19; Details Inside

In a heartbreaking interview, Lady Gaga opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her mental health and repeatedly being raped at 19.

Pop star Lady Gaga and chat show queen Oprah Winfrey sat down for a heart-to-heart talk where the musician revealed from everything to her mental health to Bradley Cooper. Oprah kick-started her 'Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus' tour in Florida with Lady Gaga. However, the main focus of the interview revolved around Gaga's mental health. The 'Shallow' singer revealed that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of being raped at the age of 19.

“I developed PTSD as a result of being raped and also not processing that trauma,” Gaga told Oprah. However, things took a turn when Gaga became a popular name. "I all of a sudden became a star and was traveling the world going from hotel room to garage to limo to stage, and I never dealt with it, and then all of a sudden I started to experience this incredible intense pain throughout my entire body that mimicked the illness I felt after I was raped,” Gaga said.

During the discussion,Gaga also addressed suffering from fibromyalgia, a condition described as widespread pain, fatigue, and cognitive difficulties. It was only after a while that the 'Born That Way' singer treated her illness with proper medication and therapy. In addition, Gaga also got better with antipsychotic medication, which helped her to a great extent. Gaga, however, added that she would 'spiral very frequently' without medication. "Medicine really helped me. A lot of people are afraid of medicine for their brains to help them. I really want to erase the stigma around this," Gaga said.

