Lady Gaga reveals she wants to mentor Billie Eilish for THIS heartfelt reason

Billie Eilish made history earlier this year when she swept the Grammys and won as many as five prestigious awards, including Song and Album Of The Year. All of 18, Billie's rise to stardom through her music has been noteworthy. The teen sensation, has openly spoken about depression, and also doesn't hold back on social media. Now, Lady Gaga wants to take Billie under her wing and is ready to mentor her in the ways of the music industry as she takes the next big steps in her career.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Gaga revealed that she would be more than willing to guide Billie. She also revealed that after her Grammy win, the 'Poker Face' singer sent her a bouquet of flowers and a note.

Revealing why she wishes to mentor Billie, Gaga said, "For me, it’s healing because it hurt me that I didn’t get that. I’m going to be that for someone else. I’ve had a harder time with older women in terms of having a female mentor. Other than Celine Dion and Carole King, it’s proven difficult to have someone who would show me the way. So I really hope that young female artists – or young artists of any gender identity or sexual identity – will know I am rooting for them."

While Gaga did not have many female musicians to look up to, the one person constantly who guided her was the legendary Elton John. "He’s been my mentor for a long time. I mean, he’s always challenged me to keep my head above water and it’s something that I always appreciate is that he knows when I’m down. He just does. And he knows because I hide, because I never want anyone to see me when I’m like that," revealed Gaga.

Well, we would definitely love a Gaga and Billie collaboration.

