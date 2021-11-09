Lady Gaga REVEALS wearing a BULLETPROOF dress during Joe Biden's inauguration performance

Lady Gaga recently opened up about her choice of attire for singing the national anthem during President Joe Biden's inauguration in January. In a video posted Monday by British Vogue via PEOPLE, the 12-time Grammy Award winner, 35, said that the Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress she wore for the event was "bulletproof."

"This is one of my favorite things I've ever worn," Gaga said as per PEOPLE. "I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress." Schiaparelli design director Daniel Roseberry created a unique ensemble for her that included a structured blue fitting jacket and a crimson silk ballgown skirt. It's unclear how the outfit was bulletproofed or whether the performer was wearing a bulletproof vest underneath. However, Gaga recalls fondly the look's gold dove brooch, which included an olive branch in its beak and was worn as a sign of peace.

"When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece," she raved about the accessory. Interestingly, the Chromatica singer also recalled Marine Capt. Evan Campbell, who walked her to the microphone. "And I'll never forget speaking to this young man that I was with," she said. "He was asking me if I was nervous and I said yes. But sometimes, fashion can really give you wings... like a dove," she said further as per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Gaga previously opened up to PEOPLE about the once-in-a-lifetime experience in January and referred to it as "the honor of my lifetime."

