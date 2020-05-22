Lady Gaga REVEALS why she was ashamed to strike a friendship with her Rain On Me collaborator Ariana Grande

In a recent interview, Lady Gaga revealed why she was ashamed to hang out with Ariana Grande, who she collaborated with in Rain On Me from her upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica. Read below to know what the 34-year-old singer had to share on the same.

Lady Gaga is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming sixth studio album post the massive success of 2016's Joanne. Titled Chromatica, the album features several collaborations with talented artists like Elton John, Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK. Speaking of Ariana, the duo's collab titled Rain On Me is finally out and it's sure to make it to everyone's playlist. "I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive. Rain on me," the pair jointly sings as Little Monsters and Arianators were in a state of complete unrest.

In a detailed interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Gaga spoke candidly about how she was ashamed to strike a friendship with Ariana. "She was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful," the 34-year-old singer revealed to Zane. However, things changed between the two over time. Gaga also spoke about how the 26-year-old singer went through some "really hard life testing stuff," possibly in reference to the Manchester Arena Bombing in 2017 as well as the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in 2018.

"Eventually she called me on my s**t. She was, 'You’re hiding.' And I was like, 'I am hiding. I’m totally hiding.' And then this friendship blossomed," A Star Is Born star added.

Moreover, Gaga spoke about how working with Ariana was a very healing process as she shared, "[It] very healing process for me too, not necessarily having a female artist that mentored me as I came up and being able to be with her and hold her and be like, 'Anything that you feel chains you, any pop cultural construct that you feel you have to live up to, I'd you to please forget about it and be yourself.'"

Chromatica is dropping on May 29, 2020.

