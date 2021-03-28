Lady Gaga’s BF sent her ‘all the flowers in Rome’ for 35th bday; Singer says ‘can’t wait to be home with you’

Lady Gaga’s boyfriend Michael Polansky recently surprised the singer on her 35th birthday by sending over “all the flowers in Rome.” Scroll down to see Gaga’s photo with the flowers.

Pop icon Lady Gaga just got a sweet delivery! The “Stupid Love” singer, who just turned 35 on Sunday, shared a cute photo of herself hugging a massive bouquet of flowers sent from boyfriend Michael Polansky to Italy in celebration of her birthday. “When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey. I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need,” she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Gaga is currently in Italy, shooting for her upcoming and highly anticipated House of Gucci movie. During which someone stole her dogs! Last month, Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and wounded by a gunman in an attempt to steal the singer’s French bulldogs on Wednesday in Hollywood. Gaga, in her attempt to save her dogs Koji and Gustav, has offered a large sum of $500,000 with “no questions asked”.

The incident took place on North Sierra Bonita Avenue when the victim Ryan Fischer was walking the dogs. According to Ryan's family statement, via Rolling Stone, the dogwalker is expected to make full recovery while they also acknowledged Gaga "who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset." A few days after the news of kidnapping broke, the Los Angeles police confirmed that Gaga's precious French bulldogs Koji and Gustav were recovered unharmed on February 27.

