Lady Gaga’s dad Joe Germanotta slammed for asking donations to pay his restaurant staff amid COVID 19 crisis

The latest news reports state that Joe Germanotta has deleted the tweet that mentioned him asking for donations of up to 50,000 dollars in order to pay his staff.

A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga's father Joe Germanotta got slammed on social media for asking donations to pay salaries to his restaurant staff. The latest news reports state that Joe Germanotta has deleted the tweet that mentioned him asking for donations of up to 50,000 dollars in order to pay his staff. According to reports, Germanotta stated in his tweet that his restaurants are shut amid the current Coronavirus outbreak. The netizens were quick to respond to Germanotta's tweet, slamming him for asking donations from the public in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

Some social media users stated that he is Lady Gaga's father and can ask his daughter for financial assistance. As per the media reports, Lady Gaga has earned 39.5 million dollars in the year 2019. Netizens did not spare the restaurateur who asked people to donate money for his staff. The news reports further add that Lady Gaga is a co-owner of her father's restaurants. According to reports, Reporter Laura Lyne stated that Joe Germanotta is in a better financial position than the general public to pay his staff.

Many social media users criticized Lady Gaga's father, who turned to the general public for paying his staff members. As per the news reports, Joe Germanotta stated in his deleted tweet that his staff is finding it very difficult to make ends meet as the restaurant remains shut amid the global Coronavirus scare and shared a link of the Go Fund Me page.

