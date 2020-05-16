Lady Gaga’s new song Rain On Me featuring Ariana Grande to release on THIS date; Find Out

Lady Gaga announced the release date of her new song Rain On Me featuring Ariana Grande. Read on to find out.

Just last month, Lady Gaga confirmed that her eagerly awaited music album, Chromatica, will feature a collaboration with Ariana Grande. And now, she has announced that she will drop the song titled Rain On Me on May 22, exactly one week before releasing the whole album. The 34-year-old songstress shared the release date along with a cover of the track featuring her with Ariana. After putting the release of her upcoming music album on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, earlier this month Lady Gaga she will release her sixth studio album on April 10.

“The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” she posted on Instagram. After the tracklist of her upcoming music album was accidentally leaked online, Gaga confirmed that the album will, in fact, feature collaboration with Ariana, Elton John, and Blackpink. Since the list was leaked on social media, Gaga was left with no choice and she officially confirmed the news. In addition to Rain On Me featuring Ariana, the album also includes Sour Candy featuring Blackpink and Sine From Above, which is a collaboration with Elton.

Reacting to the announcement, a fan wrote, “Im acutally screaming silently i dont know what to do,” “What a BEAUTIFUL Tribute to the angels of Ariana Grande who passed away on that date 3 years ago we will NEVER EVER forget you angels BIGGEST HUGS FROM Monsters to Arianators spreading love and kindness and supporting you ALWAYS,” another fan tweeted. “Not too excited cause it's Ariana Grande but I love new Gaga, I wish we can get the whole album next Friday but better than nothing,” another fan tweeted.

