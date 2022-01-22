Lady Gaga says House of Gucci had a 'whole other side'; Shares details of steamy scene with Salma Hayek

Lady Gaga in a recent panel discussion, via Just Jared, for the superhit film, House of Gucci, revealed that there was a sex scene between her character, Patrizia Reggiani, and Salma Hayek's character, Giuseppina 'Pina' Auriemma, that was deleted from the movie. Gaga said, "There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” then added, “Director’s cut, who knows."

The Grammy Award winner disclosed that it was her idea to further explore the two women's relationship in the film. She imagined that the two characters would eventually take their relationship to the next level after Patrizia's husband, Maurizio Gucci, dies. She said, "This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot? And she was like, ‘What are you talking about?'" Hayek chimed in the discussion and remarked, "You think she’s kidding."

In the movie, Pina is Patrizia's psychic and they also develop a friendship together. Eventually, Pina helps Patrizia plot the murder of her husband, Maurizio Gucci. The chemistry of the two characters in the film was palpable, so a romantic relationship does not seem much of a farfetched idea. Fans were excited to hear Gaga share this secret detail. Some felt that they were robbed of an iconic couple and others are already anticipating a sneak peek of these intimate scenes in the director's cut of the film.

