Lady Gaga says she loved Taylor Kinney ‘so much’ at Joe Biden rally; Apologises to current BF Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga recently joined Presidential candidate Joe Biden at his rally in Pennsylvania and brought up her ex-fiance Taylor Kinney during the rally. She also later apologised to her current boyfriend Michael Polansky for mentioning her ex.
Lady Gaga recently made an appearance in Pennsylvania on Monday night (November 2) to speak at Joe Biden‘s final rally before election day and she brought up her ex-fiance Taylor Kinney! The 34-year-old Oscar-winning entertainer talked about how she used to live in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and that she was previously engaged to a guy who is from there (Taylor Kinney).

 

“I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know, it didn’t work out. I loved him so much, it just did not work out. But I still love my Pennsylvania guy. I love Joe! So Joe’s my new Pennsylvania guy!” she said. While performing her song You and I, Gaga paused several times to talk to the crowd and during one of the breaks, she apologized to current boyfriend Michael Polansky for bringing up her ex. “To my boyfriend here tonight, I’m sorry I had to do this whole ‘Pennsylvania, I dated a guy here’ thing, I love you so much, but it’s true,” she said.

In case you missed it, Lady Gaga has been vocal about her support to Presidential hopeful Joe Biden. Yesterday, the 34-year-old singer joined the Democratic presidential candidate while greeting college students at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  Over the weekend, she also tweeted, ” AM SO EXCITED to be back in Pennsylvania! (Pittsburgh where I used to fly into to visit my grandma!). See you tomorrow at Joe’s rally! WE NEED EVERY VOTE PA – make a plan. This election depends on you! #Biden #vote.”

 

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and more bat for Joe Biden as they urge fans to vote at US Elections 2020

