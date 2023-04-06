Lady Gaga shares huge development for Joker: Folie à Deux with an Instagram post; DEETS inside

Pop star Lady Gaga had been busy filming for Joker: Folie à Deux over the last couple of months in New York City. She will be playing the role of Harley Quinn in this sequel of the Oscar winning movie.

Joker: Folie à Deux is sequel to Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. In 2022, it was confirmed that Lady Gaga will be starring alongside Phoenix to play a pivotal role in the sequel. Though it is not yet confirmed by the makers that Gaga will be playing the role of Harley Quinn but the leaked pictures from sets seems to confirm it.

Here is everything that we know about Lady Gaga playing the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Lady Gaga Instagram post

Lady Gaga recently shared an Instagram post in which she can be seen donning costume and make-up of Harley Quinn. She captioned the post as ‘That’s a wrap. X, Harleen’. This is the first time that there has been official confirmation of Lady Gaga playing the iconic role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. Fans congratulated Gaga on the successful wrap of the shoot as one user wrote, ‘I ADMIRE the RISKS you take as an Artist! You already won more than an Oscar for this role… you are BRAVE.’

Earlier also the pictures and videos from the Joker: Folie à Deux shoot went viral. In the leaked pictures Lady Gaga was seen wearing modified make-up and costume of the iconic Harley Quinn. While in the other leaked picture from the shooting outside the courtroom, Lady Gaga could be seen kissing another girl.

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to be released in theaters on October 4, 2024. The new cast members for the sequel include Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener along with star Zazie Beetz returning back as Sophie.

