Lady Gaga shares huge development for Joker: Folie à Deux with an Instagram post; DEETS inside

Here is everything that we know about Lady Gaga playing the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 06, 2023   |  12:46 PM IST  |  410
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Pop star Lady Gaga had been busy filming for Joker: Folie à Deux over the last couple of months in New York City. She will be playing the role of Harley Quinn in this sequel of the Oscar winning movie.

Joker: Folie à Deux is sequel to Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. In 2022, it was confirmed that Lady Gaga will be starring alongside Phoenix to play a pivotal role in the sequel. Though it is not yet confirmed by the makers that Gaga will be playing the role of Harley Quinn but the leaked pictures from sets seems to confirm it.  

Here is everything that we know about Lady Gaga playing the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Lady Gaga Instagram post

Lady Gaga recently shared an Instagram post in which she can be seen donning costume and make-up of Harley Quinn. She captioned the post as ‘That’s a wrap. X, Harleen’. This is the first time that there has been official confirmation of Lady Gaga playing the iconic role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. Fans congratulated Gaga on the successful wrap of the shoot as one user wrote, ‘I ADMIRE the RISKS you take as an Artist! You already won more than an Oscar for this role… you are BRAVE.’

Earlier also the pictures and videos from the Joker: Folie à Deux shoot went viral. In the leaked pictures Lady Gaga was seen wearing modified make-up and costume of the iconic Harley Quinn. While in the other leaked picture from the shooting outside the courtroom, Lady Gaga could be seen kissing another girl.    

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to be released in theaters on October 4, 2024. The new cast members for the sequel include Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener along with star Zazie Beetz returning back as Sophie.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga opens up about the ‘psychological difficulty’ she struggled with during House of Gucci

Lady Gaga

What is Lady Gaga's real name?
She was born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta on March 28, 1986, in New York City, New York, U.S. Her adopted stage name is derived from Queen's song “Radio Ga Ga
Why does she call herself Lady Gaga?
Germanotta adopted a new name, "Lady Gaga", which came from the rock group Queen's song "Radio Ga Ga". She learned that with a new identity she could gain attention, which she appreciated.
Does Lady Gaga have a husband?
Lady Gaga's never been married, although she's been engaged twice before. In 2011, she started dating Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, who starred in the video for her song “Yoü And I."
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!