Lady Gaga showers boyfriend Michael Polansky with love and kisses during One World: Together At Home concert

Lady Gaga co-organized the One World: Together At Home concert along with Global citizen, that aired on Saturday night on the television. The two-hour-long show featured many A-lister music stalwarts come together virtually in order to pay tribute to the frontline staff working amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and to keep the audience entertained during the crisis. The proud co-host, Lady Gaga ecstatically sat down to watch the show yesterday at her home along with her boyfriend Michael Polansky and another friend.

Buzzing with excitement, the 'Poker Face' singer shared a video on her Instagram story right before the show. As she announced that the One World: Together At Home concert was about to begin, she turned the camera towards beau Michael Polansky and showered love and kisses on him. Calling him the love of her life, Lady Gaga seemed all hearts for Michael. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in February this year after her breakup with Taylor Kinney, and the songstress seems happy with him.

Check out their video:

Last month, a source told ET that Lady Gaga admitted she did not expect that she would get involved with anyone else so quickly after her last relationship. "Anyone that has spent any time with them can see the connection. They are completely smitten. Her friends haven't seen her this happy in years. It didn't take long for her friends to adore him too," ET reported. Even though the singer has not revealed much about her relationship with Michael, she seems to have found her happy place in him.

