Lady Gaga ‘so happy’ Britney Spears can ‘have the future that she wants’ after conservatorship win

​​Lady Gaga recently spoke to ET while promoting her upcoming and highly-anticipated film House Of Gucci, and opened up about fellow pop icon- Britney Spears’ recent win in her conservatorship case. The 35-year-old Shallows singer, who’s been a vocal supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, told the publication that she’s happy Spears will “have the future she wants” after her conservatorship was terminated. If you didn’t know, last week, after 13 years, Spears’ conservatorship was officially terminated.

Gaga said: “I don’t like to speak about my private relationships with people, but what I will say is this: Mental health is important and should not be used against anyone. I care for her and I wish her all the best. And I’m so happy she gets to have the future that she wants now.”

Gaga also celebrated the win on social media shortly after the news was out. She wrote: “I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today, you’re a superstar and a super-human being. I LOVE YOU.”

Apart from Gaga, many other stars have celebrated this big win for the pop icon. Some names include Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, Cher, and many many more. Just yesterday, Mandy Moore spoke to People magazine and said, "I'm just so thrilled that she finally got the freedom that she so deserved. I mean, this was such a long time coming. But, [I'm] happy that the story has a happy ending.” Mandy rose to fame alongside Britney in the late '90s and early 2000s. Apart from celebrities, fans are celebrating the major victory for Spears flooding social media with love for the superstar.

