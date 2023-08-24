'Hope it’s a rehearsal for a new album': Fans question Lady Gaga after she shares cryptic photos from studio

It seems that this is the year for a lot of the singers to make their musical comeback. First, it was the news of Selena Gomez coming back with a new single. The names of Miley Cyrus and other singers were added to the list. And now, Lady Gaga seems to have joined the course. Well, the songstress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her life. And it was pretty evident that she was on her way to the studio. Not only this, but she also captioned the picture with 'Before rehearsal.' Here's everything to know about Lady Gaga and her new rehearsal gig.

Lady Gaga's new pictures spark rumors

This week, Lady Gaga took to her Instagram to share a streak of pictures. She made three posts captioning them all with different titles. On the first post that was from her car, she wrote, "Before rehearsal…..😎." The next post is a streak of four pictures of her in the rehearsal studio. It seemed that they were prepping more for a show than any album or song. Thus, fans in the comment section deduced that she must be prepping for one of her booked shows. She closed the post with the caption "During rehearsal🖤🖤🖤💄💄💄🎺."

Lastly, the third post was about her having free time and the day off after the rehearsals. This was also a streak of three pictures depicting Lady Gaga in the studio hallways and in the sun. The singer adorned a black top and a skirt to finish off the look. As ever, fans flooded her comment section asking her about the next album. Here is what we know about her new piece.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga's next album

Gaga's last studio album, Chromatica, was a chart-topping sensation that sent shockwaves through the music industry. However, it has been more than three years since this album was out. With the recent blow that Bloody Mary got after the release of Netflix's Wednesday, a lot of the younger fans root for Lady Gaga now. Thus, ahead of the Super Bowl 2024, this might be the right time for the singer to bring out an album. It will be interesting to see what she will be presenting in the coming years.

ALSO READ: 'When you are dead, nobody gives a f--k what..': Doja Cat quotes Lady Gaga while confusing her fans with several Instagram posts