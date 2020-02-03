Lady Gaga SPOTTED getting cozy & intimate with rumoured boyfriend Michael Polansky in Miami

Lady Gaga was spotted getting intimate with her rumoured boyfriend Michael Polansky on a balcony in Miami. Check out the details.

Lady Gaga is painting the town red with her rumoured boyfriend Michael Polansky. The paparazzi have been spotting them together time and again and according to the pictures, it seems like they are enjoying each other's company and are having a great time together. Recently, the singer was seen getting cozy with the Polansky on a balcony in Miami. The singer was spotted sharing a kiss with her new beau, ET reported. Dressed in a white shirt and dark sunglasses, Gaga lovingly wrapped her arms around Polansky.

The entrepreneur and investor is a Harvard graduate who runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. According to an E Online source, the two have been dating for over a month. The insider also confirmed that Polansky is the same man who was spotted kissing Gaga at her New Year party. While the 33-year-old singer has not commented on her current relationship status yet, sources confirmed that the two are going strong. Commenting on their relationship, the insider asserted that the two have been spending a lot of time at her house.

The source also stated that he is accompanying Gaga everywhere she goes because they don’t want to be apart like spending time together. Another source told Page Six that Polansky is a very smart guy and prefers to stay low key. According to the rumours, the two met as an event organised by Sean Parker. Sean also threw a birthday party in LA in December, which was attended by Gaga and Michael.

