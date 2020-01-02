Lady Gaga spotted kissing a mystery man during New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga was spotted kissing a mystery man during a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. Read on to know more.

Lady Gaga was caught in a romance with a mystery man on New Year's Eve. The Grammy winner kick-started her new year with a special concert performance. From there, Gaga headed over to a New Year's Eve party, dressed in a gold sequin gown with dark lipstick and a pink wig. During the party, Gaga and her new beau were spotted passionately making out as confetti fell around them. According to a report by TMZ, the hunk’s name is Michael.

According to a video, which has gone viral on social media, the love birds left the venue holding hands. Since calling off her engagement to Christian Carino early last year, Gaga has kept her personal life in tight wraps. Following her breakup, she was constantly linked to her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, but it seems like there was nothing more to it. Later, she was romantically linked to audio engineer Dan Horton. However, the singer, in October, announced that she was single.

Meanwhile, in December, during an appearance at a YouTube channel, Lady Gaga revealed that she wants to ‘have babies’. The American singer-songwriter joined YouTuber NikkieTutorials on her channel, where she expressed her desire to have babies. During the 27-minute-long video, the queen of pop was asked about her plans for the next 10 years, to which she replied by saying: “I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams.”

