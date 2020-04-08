Lady Gaga on starting a family one day: I am very excited to have kids; look forward to being a mom

In a recent interview, Lady Gaga was asked to comment on the prospect of starting a family one day to which the A Star is Born star revealed that she's excited to have kids and is looking forward to being a mom.

Lady Gaga recently gave an interview to InStyle magazine and spoke candidly about what she wants out of her life, given the massive success she has achieved so far. Gaga stated that for her, the future involves marriage, more music, more movies and more charity with the Born This Way Foundation, which empowers youth while supporting mental health and wellness. "What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I’ll be doing it with the people I love," the 34-year-old singer stated.

When it comes to starting a family one day, Gaga gushed to InStyle, "I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny - everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'"

We can't wait for Lady Gaga to have her own 'little monsters' one day!

Meanwhile, after her engagement broke off Christian Carino and a brief fling with Dan Horton, the A Star is Born star is now dating entrepreneur Michael Polansky, who is executive director of the Parker Foundation. Moreover, it was at New Year's Eve when sparks flew between the two as they were romantically linked for the first time.

It was in February 2020 when Gaga made her relationship with Michael Insta official and posted a romantic photo of the happy lovebirds.

