Lady Gaga uses her speech at MTV VMAs 2020 to spread COVID 19 awareness: Wear a mask; It’s a sign of respect
Lady Gaga hit the stage in her final look of the night at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards today. The 34-year-old entertainer was presented with the special Tricon Award, a first-ever award at the VMAs. “This is so cool. This means a lot to me,” Gaga said while accepting the special award. “I’ve been making music since I was a little girl. And even though I had really, really big dreams, I truly never could have imagined that someday I would be given an award like this that honoured me for so many of my passions. I want you to know I’ve failed over and over again as an actress and as a musician when I was young. So I gave back to the local community through service as a young woman in New York, philanthropy became a much bigger part of my life as a star and I started the Born This Way foundation with my mother.”
Gaga also addressed how 2020 has been a very difficult year for many people. “Everybody at home, that is their own form of a Tricon, I wish for you to think right now of three things that define who you are and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery,” she said.
“This has not been an easy year for a lot of people. What I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage. I also hope that people at home that have big dreams, I hope they see me here today accepting this award and know how grateful I am. I want you to know that you can do this too. Just because we are separated right now, and culture may feel less alive in some ways. I know a renaissance is coming, and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you.”
Gaga ended the speech by saying, “Wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect.” She actually did wear a mask with EVERY look this evening!
ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd win big, BTS bags Best Pop; See Full List