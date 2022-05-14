Lady Gaga was almost cast in Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Bullet Train, reveals director David Leitch

The director of the forthcoming action-thriller Bullet Train, David Leitch, has revealed why Lady Gaga isn't in the film. In Bradley Cooper's 2018 adaptation of A Sensation is Born, the pop star turned actress received immediate recognition for her depiction as Ally, a struggling artist who makes it big.

The film earned Gaga her first Academy Award nomination, and her performance launched a promising acting career that has recently seen her appear in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. In recent years, it has appeared that Gaga is gradually but steadily shifting her focus from music to acting. Some may argue that her acting profession is simply another brilliant component of her multifaceted identity, but anybody who watched the 2020 documentary Lady Gaga: Encore witnessed a pop diva in chronic agony after years of dancing, singing, and travelling.

While Gaga has only acted in one film since 2018, it doesn't mean she's not in high demand. Lady Gaga, in fact, would have followed up 2021's House of Gucci with the impending Bullet Train if not for a case of unfortunate timing. Leitch told Entertainment Weekly that Gaga was originally in early discussions to feature in the project, but that things fell through when the House of Gucci filming schedule was announced. Leitch said, "It really all came down to her schedule with the Ridley [Scott] film. There were short discussions and then, this isn't going to work because she was preparing for the Ridley movie [House of] Gucci. They shot right before us and overlapped with us and it really didn't work."

However, for Lady Gaga fans, watching her in an action film may seem to be a fresh and thrilling side to the acclaimed popstar. There's little question that any film starring Brad Pitt and Lady Gaga would be a box office success - particularly one in which both were possibly battling for their lives onscreen.

