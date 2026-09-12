Lady Gaga Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Michael Polansky; Singer Spotted With Newborn in Northern California

Lady Gaga is officially a mom! The Grammy-winning singer and her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, have welcomed their first child together. The exciting update came to light after the couple was photographed with their newborn in Northern California, according to Page Six. The pair, who have largely kept their relationship and family life away from the spotlight, have not made a formal public announcement about the birth.

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Lady Gaga spotted carrying newborn during outing

The 40-year-old singer was photographed holding the baby close to her chest while walking alongside Polansky, 42. Keeping things casual, Gaga was seen in relaxed clothing and sunglasses as she carried the newborn during their outing. The sighting marks the first public glimpse of Lady Gaga embracing her new role as a mother.

Couple keeps baby’s details under wraps

While photographs have seemingly confirmed the arrival of their first child, Gaga and Polansky have chosen to keep the details private. The couple has not revealed the baby’s name, sex, or exact date of birth.

The update follows months of speculation about Gaga’s personal life. After wrapping up her Mayhem Ball tour in April, the singer noticeably stayed away from several public events. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, her absence had fueled speculation about a possible pregnancy.

Gaga once called motherhood her ‘next starring role’

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Gaga has previously spoken about wanting to balance her hugely successful career with her hopes for a private family life. In a 2025 interview, she opened up about her aspirations for motherhood and said she wanted it to become her “next starring role,” according to People.

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