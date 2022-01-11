Lady Gaga wins Icon Award for House of Gucci; Says Bradley Cooper was the ‘only filmmaker who believed in me'

Lady Gaga recently received the Icon Award at Palm Springs Film Awards held during the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Even though the ceremony was cancelled due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the award winners were still recognised. Lady Gaga was remunerated with the Icon Award for her stellar performance in House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott. recently received the Icon Award at Palm Springs Film Awards held during the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Even though the ceremony was cancelled due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the award winners were still recognised. Lady Gaga was remunerated with the Icon Award for her stellar performance in, directed by Ridley Scott.

After her big win, A Star Is Born actress took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude for the award. Gaga posted a selfie in her white angelic Rodarte attire, holding the esteemed Icon Award. She dedicated the award to the "real people" as she wrote in her caption: "My icon is a mirror. My icon is you." If you didn't know, Gaga has been hugely applauded for her awe-inspiring performance in the fashion film House of Gucci, in the thriller, the actress portrayed the role of Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani who marries into the Gucci family. In the film, she stars alongside Adam Driver who played the role of the assassinated Maurizio Gucci.

Check Out Lady Gaga's Post Below:

During PSIFF, Lady Gaga talked to ET and revealed her aspirations for the future which might include a self-written musical of sorts. The House of Gucci star also expressed her joy over being recognised as an icon despite her short movie career. She also revealed her aspiration to work with two-time Oscar winner, Tom Hanks and said, "I would love to work with Tom Hanks. I think he is one of the most brilliant actors of all time."

Gaga also recalled the support filmmaker Bradley Cooper gave her at the dawn of her acting career, she said, "Bradley was the first filmmaker who believed in me for a starring role in a movie and I will always value his opinion. When I talked to him about this role [Patrizia Reggiani] he was extremely supportive. He's honest and insightful, he has a clarity about him that is really magic for him as an actor and as a producer. I think he's phenomenal in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley. I wouldn't have asked anybody else about this movie except Ridley of course"

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart & other contenders who might be nominated for an Oscar next Year