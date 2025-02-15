Lady Gaga Wows With Surprise Duet of Lonely Island Mashup With Andy Samberg During SNL50; See HERE

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is one of the highly acclaimed events, for which fans were eager for months. To their intrigue, Lady Gaga joined hands with actor and comedian Andy Samberg as they performed a duet during the occasion.

The actor from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Lady Gaga stunned everyone while also having them roll over with laughs as they performed the track Shallow. However, this was not just it, as they then decided to experiment with Andy Samberg’s “vocal range.”

Announcing on stage, the Palm Springs actor stated, “There is one song, but Justin [Timberlake’s] not here to do his parts.” To which the 14-time Grammy winner replied that she would like to join him for the track. The duo then went on to perform The Lonely Island’s track, D**k in a Box, which is originally from SNL’s 2006 Christmas episode.

The actor from That’s My Boy was later joined by other highly acclaimed names from the industry, such as Bad Bunny, Chris Parnell and Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone.

They all performed a medley together that consisted of tracks such as Motherlover, I’m On a Boat, Lazy Sunday, Jack Sparrow and Jizz in My Pants.

Moreover, the performance even included a few tributes to Andy Samberg’s Dear Sister sketch that he had performed back in 2007.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert was hosted by alum Jimmy Falon. The lineup of this particular event also featured Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus, The B52s, and Brandi Carlile, along with Eddie Vedder.

Other performances were delivered by Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, the Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Arcade Fire, the Backstreet Boys, along with David Byrne, Bonnie Raitt, Brittany Howard, Devo, The Roots, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, Jack White, Cher, Dave Grohl, Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent and Wyclef Jean.