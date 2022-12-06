Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer’s dognapping shooter convicted with 21 YEARS in prison

Reportedly, James Howard Jackson who was one of the men charged with the brutal crime of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer and stealing her bulldogs has finally been sentenced to 21 years of imprisonment in state prison. Multiple reports reveal that the twenty-year-old took a plea agreement and in fact pleaded no contest to the charge of attempted murder and robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, on February 24, 2021, Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer was on a routine walk with the pop star’s three French bulldogs and was shot by three attackers in the chest. The trio then dognapped two of the singer’s dogs Koji and Gustav for-profit and fled the scene. The incident occurred on the streets of Los Angeles. Reports reveal two of the men choked and hit, Fischer and despite struggling against the aggressors, he was critically injured and shot.

Gaga’s dog walker Fischer survived the shooting

Not only did the Grammy-winning singer's dog walker spend several days in the ICU, but he also required surgery for his lungs to repair the damage caused by the shooting.

The missing dogs were returned

Reports reveal that it was when the A Star is Born actress offered a $500,000 reward her missing dogs were returned by Jennifer McBride who is now an accessory to the crime.

Fischer’s Statement in court

According to People, Fischer appeared in the courtroom on Monday. He addressed Jackson during the sentencing and claimed "You shot me and left me to die, and both of our lives have changed forever." He added "I do forgive you. With the attack, you completely altered my life. I know I can't completely move on from the night you shot me until I said those words to you."

Fischer also posted an emotional post with the caption,

The post said, "Today was an emotional one, and it’s been a long journey to get to here,' with the caption "I’ll comment more in the coming days, but here is the impact statement I gave in court to the man who shot me. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the road that helped me reach this point. You really have carried me through the darkest times to find the light again."

Here is the Instagram post -