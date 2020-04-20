Lady Gaga's Global Citizen concert raises $128mn for Coronavirus relief fund

Pop star Lady GaGa's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" has raised almost $128 million in the US.

The two-hour event, which also saw the participation of Bollywood stars and , featured performances by Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift among others, was not planned as a fundraiser but the April 18 show inspired people across America to donate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The "Poker face" hitmaker kicked off the special with a performance of Charlie Chaplin's "Smile" and closed the show with an all-star rendition of "The Prayer" featuring singers Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.

The Global Citizen officials, who helped put the show together, confirmed the event raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 aid.

"Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon," the message read.

$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. pic.twitter.com/QudE6j7reF — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

Credits :IANS

