Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn costume in Joker: Folie à Deux revealed; DETAILS here

The award winning movie Joker is getting a sequel named Joker: Folie à Deux. Lady Gaga will be joining the Folie à Deux company as Harley Quinn which seems to be a spin on the Batman villain. Now new photographs have surfaced from the production set of this sequel as it reveals Lady Gaga’s make-up and costume for the movie.

While it is not officially confirmed that Lady Gaga will be playing the role of Harley Quinn in the Joker: Folie à Deux, her costume and clown make-up suggests that the singer indeed is playing the same role. Here is everything that we know about Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn make-up and costume.

Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn

The photographs that went viral show the large crowd scene as the police officers of Gotham escort Lady Gaga’s character into a government building. There are also extra actors who are dressed as the protestors and gathered around the star. The whole crowd is filled with the clown masks and colorful wigs as many people hold signs with messages like ‘No Justice Not Guilty Not Joking’, ‘Joker Marry Me’, and ‘Free Joker’.

In the viral photographs Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn can be seen wearing a sharp scarlet jacket along with a diamond print corset inside. She seems to be wearing a black skirt along with what seems to be a checkered tight. And with all this lets not forget the touch of Harley’s traditional clown makeup.

Earlier also Joker: Folie à Deux’s director Todd Phillips shared an image which shows Phoenix and Gaga in a tight embrace. While that image was a close-up, these new images feature Gaga’s character in the movie.

Warner Bros. Joker: Folie à Deux is all set to be released on October 9, 2024 in theaters.

