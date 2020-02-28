Lady Gaga's new beau's ex compares herself with Stupid Love singer: I recommend you try it

After fuelling romance rumours for weeks, Lady Gaga’s finally made her relationship with Michael Polansky social media official earlier this month. Now, Polansky’s ex-girlfriend is opening up about what it was like to find out that her ex-lover is now dating a celebrity. Lindsay Crouse, who happens to be The New York Times Editor, bared her soul in a piece she wrote for the newspaper. In the article, she revealed that Polansky dated her for about 7 years and their romance survived even after they graduated.

Speaking about the “normal, mystery man,” just like the tabloids refer to him these days, Crouse said she found out about Gaga and Polansky’s relationship after the two hogged headlines for their PDA at the Super Bowl weekend in Miami. She mentioned she does not follow her ex on any social media platforms. She revealed that although the two were friends on Facebook when they were together, Polansky blocked her when they broke up.

She admitted that while the news shocked her initially, she eventually made her peace with it. Detailing her surreal experience, Crouse stated that she thinks Lady Gaga is amazing and she felt motivated once she started comparing herself to the Stupid Love singer. She said, just like Gaga, she wants to do what her heart desires and continue to challenge herself. To reassert her point, Crouse even quoted Gaga in the article. The quote read as, “Don't you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can’t be exactly who you are.”