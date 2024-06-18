Lady In The Lake TRAILER: Natalie Portman Turns Journalist Trying To Uncover Moses Ingram's Chilling Murder Mystery

Natalie Portman turns investigative journalist for her upcoming murder mystery Lady In The Lake. The Apple TV+ limited series will feature Portman as Maddie Schwartz, an up-and-coming journalist on a quest to leave her secretive past life behind and sort life out. But her intrigue in a murder case leads her to unexpected consequences!

What’s Lady In The Lake about?

The limited series is based on Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name and will follow the convergence of two women’s lives after the Thanksgiving 1996 disappearance of a young girl in Baltimore.

Cleo Johnson, a mother caught amidst the politics of the underbelly of Black Baltimore and fending for her family dies under mysterious circumstances. When Schwartz (Portman) discovers her case, she is hell-bent on finding the answers, putting everyone around them in danger.

In the trailer, Moses Ingram’s Cleo narrates the story. “I saw you once, Maddie Schwartz. Before any of this began, I saw you. Alive, I was Cleo Johnson,” she says in the narration. This indicates that the Black Sheep actress’s character will be haunted by the murder victim.

“Your writing dreams ruined your life. Now, you wanted those same dreams to rewrite it. But why did you need to drag my dead body into it?” the voice added, which gives a hint into Schwartz’s shady past.

When will the series premiere?

Lady In The Lake will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 19, with the first two episodes. Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America produce the show, which creator Alma Har’el will direct. In addition to Potman and Ingram, the cast includes Mikey Madison, Y'lan Noel, Byron Bowers, Brett Gelman and others.

The No Strings Attached actress will also co-produce the show with producing partner Sophie Mas, with Har’el and Christopher Leggett acting as executive producers. Portman will return to the small screen after her last appearance on the award-winning rom-com May-December.