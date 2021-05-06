Lady Killer: Blake Lively to star as highly trained assassin in Netflix's Dark Horse Comics series adaptation

Blake Lively, who was last seen in The Rhythm Section, has booked her next project; Netflix's feature film adaptation of Lady Killer, the Dark Horse Comics series.

It seems as though Blake Lively has an affinity towards playing characters who are 'murderers in secret' if her recent Hollywood projects like The Rhythm Section and A Simple Favor are any inclination. The Gossip Girl star has decided on her next big project; Lady Killer. According to a recent report by Deadline, Blake will be starring and producing Netflix's feature film adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series.

In Lady Killer, Lively will play the titular role of Josie Schuller, a perfect 1950's housewife by all appearances. However, when not catering to the needs of her family, Josie leads a double life as a highly-trained killer for hire, obviously in secret. Schuller loves her second job and as expected, the husband is clueless about his wife's well-kept skeleton in the closet. Interestingly, Netflix has tapped in Diablo Cody to adapt the comic book series into a feature film.

For the unversed, Diablo is an Oscar-winning writer, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Juno. Her recent work is the upcoming Madonna biopic, which the Grammy-winning singer will direct herself.

Meanwhile, Lady Killer, the comic book series, has been written by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, illustrated by Joëlle and coloured by Laura Allred. Dark Horse Comics has published the comic book series since January 2015 while Lady Killer was also nominated for Best Limited Series at the Eisner Awards 2016.

Netflix, which has a first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment, collaborated with Dark Horse resulting in diverse projects like Elliot Page and Tom Hopper's extremely successful series The Umbrella Academy and Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens' 2019 neo-noir action thriller film Polar while an upcoming adaptation is Tiffany Hadish starrer (and producing) Mystery Girl, to be directed by McG.

