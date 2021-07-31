Lady Kitty Spencer REVEALS the ‘proudest moment’ of her life from her wedding day

Lady Kitty Spencer has shared the 'proudest moment' of her life, and it happened on her wedding day. Princess Diana's 30-year-old-niece Lady Kitty Spencer has recently gotten married to fashion mogul Michael Lewis in Frascati, Italy. Kitty took to Instagram to share some of her best moments from the wedding, the proudest one being when her brothers walked her down the aisle.

"The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle," Kitty posted for her followers. Her siblings, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, 27, and Samuel Aitken, 18, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, 9, Lady Amelia Spencer, 29, Lady Eliza Spencer, 29, Lady Lara Spencer 15, Edmund Charles Spencer, 17 along with Kitty herself are the children of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, 57.

Thanking her friends and family for "the most unforgettable weekend", she posted her gratitude on Instagram while recalling the entire time during her wedding. "Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness that I have ever known...It still feels like a dream," Kitty posted.

Kitty has recently been pretty active on her Instagram account, posting her wedding preps and looks for her followers. The video she posted shows several of her wedding looks from Victorian-inspired dresses to modern gowns.

The wedding was attended by Kitty's sisters Eliza and Amelia, with Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her husband Ceawlin Thynn, Idris Elba's wife Sabrina, Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli, and singer-songwriter Pixie Lott.

