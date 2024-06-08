Lainey Wilson Officially Joins The Grand Ole Opry; Calls It The 'Biggest Honor' Of Her Life

Lainey Wilson was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on (please mention day and date). Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were the ones who inducted the 32-year-old singer.

Lainey called being inducted as the “biggest honor” of her life. The country singer, who also starred in the hit series Yellowstone, spoke about how being a cast member was one of her childhood dreams. Read on to know more about Lainey Wilson’s speech at the ceremony.

Lainey Wilson gets inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry

Lainey Wilson was chosen as a inductee of the Grand Ole Opry. During the ceremony, the singer spoke about how country music is her life. She also said that becoming a member is the “biggest honor” of her life, adding that the place made her feel like she was home.

“When you’re eight hours away from home, you want a family here. And they’ve been my family when my family couldn’t be here,” she explained. The star also spoke about how this achievement was a childhood dream for her.

Lainey shared that she was 9 years old when she visited the Grand Ole Opry. The singer decided back then that she wanted to sing in the wooden circle at the Opry.

Lainey recalled seeing Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seeley, and Crystal Gayle perform at the Opry. “I remember looking at that circle thinking, ‘I’m going to do that,'” she shared. The singer also revealed how she decided that day that she wanted to “stand up there.”

Lainey Wilson talks about sharing the moment with boyfriend

Lainey Wilson shared how she and her boyfriend shared a special moment before she got inducted at the Opry. The couple arrived at the venue on Friday and sat on the stage to soak it in.

She also shared how the two said a prayer and how the day was extremely emotional for her. Lainey pointed out that she debuted 4 years ago. Taking her debut year into consideration she described the experience of making it as a member as “wild.”

She added, “But I’ve been trying to keep one foot on the ground the last four years.” Wilson also shared that she wrote her first original song when she was 9 years old. Lainey released her first album Cupit in 2014. Her second album came out in 2016.

