Lala Kent Claps Back At Vanderpump Co-Star Tom Sandoval For His Hypocritical Comment On Her Past

Lala Kent has had enough! The Vanderpump fame clapped back at her former pal Tom Sandoval over the latter’s comment that Kent was “not real” on the show. Kent found this disturbing since he was himself cheating on his girlfriend, Rachel Leviss, at the time. She called out Sandoval for throwing her under the bus when the Vanderpump Group was on vacation in Tahoe.

What did Tom Sandoval say about Kent?

Sandoval took a dig at Kent and talked about her past relationship, and accused her of having “douchey energy.” The reality star and musician accused Kent of dating her now Ex-fiancé Randell Emmett before her divorce with Ambyr Childers was finalized.

In a confessional video, the musician said, “I did lie about a seven-month relationship. Lala lied for a few years of a six-year relationship,” he continued. “We both lied. We are both liars. I think in this instance, we both just call this a wash.”

He even accused Kent of not being real and honest on the reality show about her relationship at the time, which the latter was clearly offended by.

What was Kent's reaction?

The latest episode of Vanderpump Rules witnessed a heated argument between the reality star and podcaster Kent and musician Sandoval. The former called the latter out for his hypocritical statement. In anger, Kent told Sandoval, "You isolate. You groom. You lie. I do not want to know you. You are scary."

Advertisement

In response to Sandoval's statement, she said, "You don't get to talk to me about my past... I do get to talk about [your past] because you looked at me in my eyes and told me that I needed to be real when you were doing what you were doing. That is f**ked up."

Kent also felt terrible for Leviss when she said, "If I don't fall in line with Sandoval, I'll have nobody." The reality star stormed off after the heated argument.

The aftermath of the fight

Kent was expecting an apology for his shady comment, but Sandoval did not budge, angered her even more. However, after the argument subsided, Sandoval came to his senses after Scheana Shay and Brock Davies intervened.

Advertisement

The Tom Tom co-owner apologized to Kent, saying, “I am sorry. I don’t want to be this way around you. I really appreciate you. It means a lot to me.” The reality star continued, “It changed a lot of what I think about you. It is a lot. I am still processing even these days. I am processing everything. It is a lot for everybody.”