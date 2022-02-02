Lamar Odom admits dreaming about ex wife Khloe Kardashian in the Celebrity Big Brother house

Lamar Odom may no longer keep up with Khloe Kardashian, but that doesn't mean his feelings for her have faded. The former NBA player told fellow Celebrity Big Brother candidate Todrick Hall that he misses the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in an exclusive sneak look of the upcoming season, which begins on February 2.

As per E! News, in the video, he confesses having a dream about Khloe, remarking, "I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt my ex wife last night." A curious Todrick asks, "Who's your ex wife?" "You don't know her?" a surprised Lamar asks. When Todrick inquires about Lamar's wife count, the American athlete responds, "Just the one and only." Though Lamar acknowledges that he and Khloe no longer speak, it's evident that the reality TV star is on his mind all the time. "I miss her so much," Lamar says as per E! News. "I wish I could take that time back."

After telling Todrick that he and Khloe were married for four years, he expresses his love for her again saying he misses her "so much." However, This isn't the first time Lamar has acknowledged his remorse over his failed marriage to Khloe. In an interview with Andy Cohen in May, Lamar accepted responsibility for his non-existent connection with Khloe and the Kardashian-Jenners. "Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions," he confessed at the time, "we don't really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously."

Khloe and Lamar had a whirlwind affair, marrying in 2009 after only knowing one other for a few weeks. They then appeared together on Khloe & Lamar, which aired its second and final season in 2012. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013, but withdrew it in 2015 to assist Lamar after his near-fatal overdose. Khloe filed for divorce again in 2016, and the divorce was completed in December of that year.