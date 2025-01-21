Lamar Odom Reveals How THIS Kardashian Family Friend Helped Reunite Him with Ex-Wife Khloé: ‘I Bumped Into…’

Lamar Odom reveals what led to his reunion with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian more than a decade after their split. The former Los Angeles Lakers star got candid about his upcoming appearance on Season 6 of The Kardashians, saying he was encouraged to reconnect with the Good American co-founder after running into her close friend Malika Haqq.

“I bumped into [Malika] in Las Vegas; I think it was Super Bowl weekend,” Odom shared on Sunday’s episode of The Kyle & Jackie O Show. “She came to me and said, ‘You know, Lamar, I think it’s time for you and Khloé. It’s been years. You haven’t seen her. If you’re up for it, I think I could make it happen.’”

Odom recalled arriving at Kardashian’s house in Hidden Hills, California, with a bouquet of roses and being caught off guard by the camera crew filming for the show’s upcoming season.

“I went there, and there were cameras there,” the retired NBA player said. “It’s cool. I understand it.”

When asked if he and Khloé were back together, Odom replied in negation, expressing that only being her friend would be a blessing.

“So much time has passed, and people change,” he explained, adding that he has changed “for the better.”

Advertisement

Kardashian appeared to agree with her ex during a confessional scene in The Kardashians Season 6 trailer, saying, “I don’t know this person anymore.”

The reality star’s mom, Kris Jenner, however, appeared heartbroken over her daughter’s reunion with Odom, saying, “[He] was the love of her life.”

Kardashian and Odom got married in 2009 after only a month of dating. She filed for divorce four years later.

Kardashian, however, put their divorce on hold in 2015 after Odom had an accidental overdose and ended up in a coma. At the time, the KUWTK alum became Odom’s caretaker.

In May 2016, Kardashian filed for divorce again, and they finalized their split that December. Kardashian later moved on with Tristan Thompson, and the two were in an on-again, off-again relationship between 2016 and 2021. She and Thompson share daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2.

ALSO READ: 'It’s Sick, But We’re All A Little Off': Lamar Odom Defends Buying Sex Doll Resembling Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian