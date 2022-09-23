Lamar Odom says it was 'hard' for him to watch ex Khloe Kardashian get emotional on The Kardashians
Lamar Odom revealed that watching The Kardashians starring his ex Khloe has become a "guilty pleasure" for him.
The Kardashians' second season recently premiered and it kicked off with Khloe Kardashian going through an emotional time following the aftermath of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. Recently, her ex Lamar Odom weighed in on how he felt watching the new episode and maintained that watching The Kardashians has become a "guilty pleasure."
While speaking to E! News, Kardashian's ex opened up the recently released episode and said, "It was hard for me to watch that." Speaking about seeing Khloe going through a tough time he further added, "It’s always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that." The first episode of the second season saw Khloe and her family members discussing Tristan having a baby with Maralee Nichols and also confirmed that the duo was expecting a baby via a surrogate.
In the episode, Khloe spoke about her and Tristan's second baby and said, "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, now that my son is here, I get to move on. I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."
Lamar who was married to Khloe for four years before parting ways in 2016 further maintained that he wants her to be happy and healthy. Odom previously had also run into a social media feud with Tristan Thompson over their ex and called the latter "corny."
ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 2: Khloe Kardashian talks about her and Tristan's second baby in new promo