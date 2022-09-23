Lamar Odom says it was 'hard' for him to watch ex Khloe Kardashian get emotional on The Kardashians

The Kardashians' second season recently premiered and it kicked off with Khloe Kardashian going through an emotional time following the aftermath of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. Recently, her ex Lamar Odom weighed in on how he felt watching the new episode and maintained that watching The Kardashians has become a "guilty pleasure."

While speaking to E! News, Kardashian's ex opened up the recently released episode and said, "It was hard for me to watch that." Speaking about seeing Khloe going through a tough time he further added, "It’s always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that." The first episode of the second season saw Khloe and her family members discussing Tristan having a baby with Maralee Nichols and also confirmed that the duo was expecting a baby via a surrogate.