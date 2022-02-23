Lamar Odom still not over ex-wife Khloe Kardashian; Says he can never 'forget her'

In a recent chat with ET, Lamar Odom opened up about his current relationship with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. Odom married the KUWTK alum in 2009 and subsequently, the couple split in 2016. Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013 due to Odom's drug abuse issues which reached an unbearable pitch in 2015 when Odom accidentally overdosed and went into a coma for four days.

During the interview, the former pro-basketball player revealed that he is not in contact with the Good American founder anymore. Odom expressed his understanding of the situation and added, "It would be a blessing just to be in her presence, but I understand that s**t happened and people move on in their lives." He went on to add that at this point even being able to remain her friend and have a platonic relationship would be a "blessing."

Meanwhile, recently Odom had taken part in the reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother. Odom admitted that on the show he was constantly asked about Khloe. He continued to add that it is impossible to "ever forget" about a person who helped him at a time when he needed her the most despite their separation and said, "Any time a woman stands by you after making such a huge mistake and is there for you when I couldn't walk, or talk, or even wipe my own backside..." Following Odom's overdose in 2015, Khloe put their divorce on hold and helped him stand back up.

Odom remarked, "I don't think you could ever forget about that person, especially if you married this person after 30 days of knowing each other."

