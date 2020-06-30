Lana Condor and Noah Centineo ‘bonded’ over giving back: It's a passion we share

As Lana Condor and Noah Centineo gear up for their live-streamed table reading of scenes from all three films in the To All The Boys trilogy, the couple reflects back on how the idea came to life.

Philanthropy is more than just a hobby for Noah Centineo, and for Lana Condor. To All The Boys I've Loved Before co-stars Lana and Noah are getting ready for a charity table read for fans, and the actors recently spoke to ET Online to shed light on how activist work brought them closer as friends. The actors are hosting a special live-streamed table reading of scenes from all three films in the To All The Boys trilogy, including a special scene from the to-be-released third film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. The goal for the event is to get 5,000 fans to make a donation of any size to the organization and other groups Favored Nation has teamed up with to support.

All the proceeds go to Centineo's non-profit organization--Favored Nations, and funds will be distributed to groups dedicated to fighting racial injustice, including Black Lives Matter, Know Your Rights Camp, Color of Change and more. "Like a lot of people were just asking ourselves, like, how can we do our part to help," Centineo told the ET. Explaining how they came up with the idea for hosting a charity table read. He said, "For me, I felt like I was coming from a place of ignorance and a lot of it was just [wondering], 'What can I do to help?'"

With the idea for the table read, Centineo approached Condor and the actor explained that their shared passion for making a change is something that unites them in a new way. "Lana and I have always been, I think, bonded by the fact that, yeah we're actors, but we also [care]. Lana has a charity as well that she represents," Centineo said. "I have a scholarship with The Asia Foundation that puts Vietnamese girls through four years of high school education," Condor shared.

"Noah and I have always been close but we really bonded over, like, 'Whoa, I'm doing this thing for my girls that I love and Noah is doing this amazing thing with Favored Nations,' and it's a passion that we both have and we kind of really bonded over that. It's been such a pleasure and honor for me to even just be a small part of this with [Noah]," Condor said. "I'm so proud of you Noah, and I'm so proud of the platform that you're wielding for good. I think it's so amazing. It's been such an awesome pleasure to be able to work on this together." And Noah shared the love in return, explaining, "Without Lana we wouldn't be able to support these incredible initiatives."

