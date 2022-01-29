Lana Condor GETS ENGAGED to boyfriend Anthony De La Torre; Noah Centineo, Olivia Munn and more send wishes

Lana Condor, who starred in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, has found her own happily ever after. The actress confirmed her engagement to her longtime partner, Anthony De La Torre, on Friday, January 28. She shared the good news on Instagram, including engagement photographs and videos from when Anthony proposed.

Lana wrote in the caption, "Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," she wrote. "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!" Lana revealed the meticulous steps Anthony took while selecting her magnificent diamond ring, in addition to announcing their engagement. She mentioned in the caption that her beu Anthony worked with a Vietnamese female-owned company to design her stunning ring. She further wrote, "The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is."

Check out her post HERE.

As soon as Lana posted the good news, close Hollywood pals were quick to wish them congratulations. While co-star Noah Centineo expressed his love by sharing the news on his Instagram story, new mom Olivia Munn wrote, "CONGRATS!!!" Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE OH MY GOD." On the other hand, Anthony quickly followed suit with a special post announcing their engagement. He shared a carousel of their engagement photos as well as photos of their friendship throughout the years.

As per Teen Vogue, the pair has been dating since August 2015, only a few years before Lana rose to fame as Lara Jean Covey in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Anthony is a talented actor and singer, and the two regularly cooperate on songs, such as 2020's "No Way" and more recent releases such as 2021's "Anyone Else But You." Interestingly, Lana and Anthony have been open about their romance on social media, with numerous beautiful date night photographs and tributes to one another over the years.

