Lana Condor Calls out President Donald Trump for his racist words

"To All The Boys I've Loved Before" star Lana Condor has blasted US President Donald Trump after he refused to back down from calling the COVID-19 pandemic the "Chinese virus" during a White House press conference.

The President was challenged on his choice of words by media representatives, who pointed out many Asians have been attacked over the health crisis, but Trump insisted his phrase was correct as the virus began in China, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 22-year-old actress was livid and urged Trump to choose his words more carefully.

"You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian- American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself," she wrote on Instagram.

"You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we've yet to see you do. You need to take notes on Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who is ACTUALLY leading -- by donating tests and millions of masks to America, bc (because) you haven't. Please. Be better. So we aren't afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia."

Lana captioned the note she posted: "Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. To my followers -- be safe. I love you."

