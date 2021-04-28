Lana Condor’s HBO film Moonshot finalises male lead; THIS Disney star to join the anticipated romantic comedy

Lana Condor’s upcoming film Moonshot recently finalised its male lead. Scroll down to see who the network stars opposite the To All The Boys actress.

To All The Boys fame actress Lana Condor has already signed on a new project after news of the iconic franchise ending released previously. The actress will be working with former Disney actor Cole Sprouse, the duo will be starring together in HBO Max movie, Moonshot. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Riverdale actor has recently joined the pic, according to Deadline, which will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, who are also producers on Riverdale as well.

Moonshot is described as a romantic comedy set in the future “where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer.” “Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.”

Lana was cast in the project last summer. She’s also set to star in another new movie, called Boo, Bitch! for Netflix. Lana will star in and executive produces the eight-episode series.

Here’s a plot summary: “The series takes place over the course of one night and revolves around a high school senior, who has lived her life safely under the radar, who seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life only to find out the next morning that she’s a ghost.” The series is based on an original idea from newcomers Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak‘s original script, which was then developed by On My Block showrunner Lauren Iungerich and Erin Ehrlich. The premiere for the series has not yet set a date yet.

Also Read: To All the Boys 3 star Lana Condor envisions Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's story in a possible 4th instalment

Share your comment ×