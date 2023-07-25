Lana Del Ray heads out for shopping; reveals why she's in Alabama during interaction with fan

Lana Del Rey is renowned for her seductive, melancholic voice on songs like West Coast and Young and Beautiful. Despite how glamorous the singer appears in records, marketing shots, and onstage, this week she caused a stir by impersonating ordinary individuals in Alabama, of all places. She apparently visited a Starbucks and a manicure salon in Birmingham first. On Tuesday evening, Lana was seen leaving a downtown Florence pizza restaurant and walking around. The singer made headlines when she showed up at a Waffle House in Alabama on Thursday wearing one of the eatery's waitress outfits and working the noon shift. The singer recently revealed what she is doing in Alabama.

Lana Del Rey interacts with a fan in Alabama

Lana Del Rey left a trail of adoringly star-struck fans, autograph requests, pictures, smartphone videos, and social media posts in her wake during her visit to Alabama.

Until she saw Lana Del Rey's name on the credit card transaction, Taylor Hallman had no idea who the customer at the register was. Prior to that, Hallman, who works at Maggie J's Boutique and Gifts in Russellville, had just been speaking with this pleasant client, who also happened to be one of this century's most recognizable music performers.

The singer was shopping at Maggie J's on Saturday when Hallman ran into her and inquired about her visit to Alabama this week. Taylor Hallman recalled, "She said she was visiting family in the Florence area. And although I want to say her sister's husband's side of the family, I could be mistaken."

Lana Del Rey took her time browsing the shelves of Maggie's. Hallman claims that she browsed the store for around 40 minutes without being spotted by anybody else, despite the fact that Maggie's was crowded at the time. The singer wore a coral-colored skirt and a denim top for a casual look. Lana also discussed her upbringing in the chilly state of New York and how the hot Southern climate was a welcome change for her when Hallman spoke to her at the counter.

Fan recalls her interaction with Lana Del Rey

Taylor Hallman, a 20-year-old elementary education student at Athens State University, asked Lana Del Rey if she may take a picture with her phone after reading her name and signature on the ticket. Hallman revealed, in her response, Lana said, “Yeah, let me come around there, it'll be simpler.”

The fan further shared, “She simply came out from behind the counter, hugged me, and I took a photo with my phone.” To which Lana Del Rey reacted, "That's so cute!" after viewing the picture on Hallman's phone. Taylor Hallman further revealed, "She treated me so well. She was simply wonderful and graceful. I'm unable to stop thinking about it.”

Taylor Hallman has been a fan of Del Rey for years. Some of her favorite songs are Summertime Sadness, Young and Beautiful, and the most recent Taylor Swift collaboration, Snow on the Beach. Hallman claims that ever since she met Lana Del Rey, she has been listening to the singer's songs nonstop and has been wanting to see her perform live, something she has yet to do.

Meanwhile, talking about Lana, her popular albums, such as Born to Die (2012), Ultraviolence (2014), and most recently, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.? are drawn to by a femme fatale appeal. The New York-via-Los Angeles singer is also in high demand as the headlining act for the prestigious music festival Coachella.

