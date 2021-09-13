Lana Del Rey announces she’s deleting ALL social media to keep her circle ‘a little bit closer’

Lana Del Rey recently took to social media one last time before calling it quits for good! The singer and pop icon took to Instagram and revealed that she is deactivating all her social media accounts and explained why she made the extreme decision.

Lana, 36, posted a candid video, in which she said: “Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts. That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency. I wanna say a heartfelt, just, thank you for, you know, continuing to kind of see me through the music. It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust.”

“For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests,” she added. If you didn’t know, over the past few months, Lana has had to defend her choices on social media very often. Back in May 2020, the pop icon was termes as a “racist” for her music. after she shared a lengthy Instagram post ranting about female musicians of colour, including Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Cardi B, getting more mainstream success than her in the music industry, people took to social media and called her 'racist' and 'entitled' for posting such remarks about her fellow artists, considering the seven women listed by Del Rey are almost all women of colour.

