Lana Del Rey back on the roads, announces 10-date fall tour starting next month; Check details

Lana Del Rey is going on a short 10-date tour across the U.S. this fall, starting on September 14th in Tennessee and ending on October 5th in West Virginia. She's just finished performing at various festivals and in different places this summer. Lana's latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. that released in March, has received critical acclaim. Here is everything we know.

Lana Del Ray's upcoming tour details

The West Coast singer, 38, will start the tour on September 14th in Franklin, Tenn., and will visit various cities in Texas, Alabama, Florida, and more before concluding in Charleston, W.Va. on October 5th. Lana Del Rey has been busy on the festival circuit, delivering performances at Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury in recent months. Additionally, she's held concerts in Arkansas, Mexico City, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, and London throughout the summer.

Tickets for the tour will be available on August 25th. Check out the full list of cities and dates as per Variety below:

Sept. 14 - Franklin, Tenn. at FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 - Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 - Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 - Huntsville, Ala. at Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 - West Palm Beach, Fla. at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 - Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 - Brandon, Miss. at Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 - Pittsburgh, Penn. at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 - Charleston, W.Va. - Charleston Coliseum

Lana Del Rey’s summer album success

This summer, Lana Del Rey released her ninth album, titled Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., and it received lots of praise from critics. Chris Willman from Variety wrote in his review “There’s not an unfascinating moment on the album, whether she’s making characteristically quotable, glaringly bold declarations or leading attentive superfans into obscure rabbit holes.”

Lana grabbed headlines last month for her late arrival at the much-anticipated Glastonbury performance, which left fans let down due to the festival's strict schedule that led to an abrupt end of her set. Nevertheless, Lana Del Rey swiftly issued a sincere apology for the unexpected situation.

