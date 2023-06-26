Lana Del Rey booed and called ‘unprofessional’ after arriving 30 minutes late at Glastonbury festival

Lana Del Rey's headlining set at the Glastonbury festival was one of the highly anticipated performances. Fans were ecstatic to see their favorite artist perform but things took a sharp turn after the singer arrived more than thirty minutes late. Fans became even more upset when her headlining set at The Other Stage was cut short at midnight. Here is everything to know about the same.

Lana Del Rey at Glastonbury festival

While addressing the issue, Lana Del Rey said, “I was so f**king late that I am about to rush this set today, if they cut power, they cut power. I’m super f**king sorry, my hair takes so long to do. Let’s run the set as it’s supposed to go, let’s do it!”

Lana Del Rey’s microphone was silenced and video screens were switched off after midnight. The crowd reacted by booing as the singer removed her in-ear monitors. Viral videos from the festival show that the Summertime Sadness singer pleaded with the staff members to complete her set despite the technical difficulties.

Even after on-stage screens were completely blacked out, Lana Del Rey walked off the stage and greeted her fans in the first row. She even tried to sing Summertime Sadness with them but was soon asked to leave the area by security.

For those unversed, Glastonbury Festival does not allow music to play on its two major stages after midnight.

Crowd was disappointed with the incident while social media users slashed out at Lana Del Rey for turning up late to her headlining set.

One user wrote, “Showing up late is so rude and unprofessional and I really don’t care what anyone else says. There’s a reason why everything is scheduled at these events, it’s to make sure all the artists get their full sets.” Another user commented, “They should start doing this to all artists that show up late. The title of her next song will definitely be “Escorted off stage by security at Glastonbury Festival.’”

