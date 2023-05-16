Lana Del Rey criticized for her broken phone case as she shares a traffic selfie; Here's what fans said

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey was earlier making headlines because of her recently released album ‘Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.’ Released on March 24, 2023, the ninth studio album of Del Rey, received positive critic reviews. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the singer shared a selfie on her social media handle and netizens are criticizing her for it.

Lana Del Rey gets criticized for her mirror selfie

Taking to her social media handle, Lana shared a mirror selfie from inside her car where she can be seen stuck in the middle of the traffic. In the picture, the singer looked quite tired but what caught everyone’s attention was her broken phone case. As soon as the picture was shared, netizens started criticizing her for the phone case. A user wrote, "The phone is going through a lot", while another one commented, ‘"er phone is holding on for dear life." However, a third user wrote, "That phone clearly had a better life", followed by another user who wrote, "Anyone else zoom in on the phone and feel sorry for it?"

Lana Del Rey's latest release and fan reactions

Lana’s latest album had three singles including the title track, ‘Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, the second single ‘A&W,’ and the third titled ‘The Grants’, all of which performed well. Meanwhile, congratulations from fans around the world poured in after the engagement news broke out. "If this actually true, I'm so so SO happy for her. I want nothing but the utmost love, warmth and happiness for her [emotional face emoji]." Another wrote, "I'm so happy for her [red heart emoji]. I hope he gives her the world fr this woman has been through HELL."

